Three criminals arrested after brief encounter with police in south Delhi

crime

During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to operate across India and targeted elderly people

Representational Picture

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested three men, who used to dupe people after swapping their ATM cards after a brief encounter with police in south Delhi's Munirka area. The three accused have been identified as Abid and Sakib, residents of Haryana's Palwal district, and Adil, a resident of Ballabhgarh in Haryana, the police said.

The police recovered a total of 95 ATM cards, Rs 20,000 cash, one pistol, two live cartridges and a car from their possession. "Police got information on Monday that the accused would come near Munirka Metro Station. When they came there, they were signalled to stop but instead of stopping, they tried to flee after firing at police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rahesh Deo said.

The three accused were chased and later arrested on Nelson Mandela Marg near Coolie Camp signal. During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to operate across India and targeted elderly people. They managed to see the PIN code of the user and after swapping the ATM cards, they withdrew money, the police said.

The accused used to carry arms to threaten people in case of being caught on the spot, they added.

In a similar incident, two notorious criminals, who were involved in several loot and murder cases, were killed in an encounter with police in New Mandi area. An official said that the criminals, identified as Rohit alias Sandu and Rakesh were carrying the bounty of Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 on their heads, respectively.

ADG Prashant Kumar said that two policemen also sustained injuries during the encounter. Two pistols, cartridges, and a motorcycle were seized later.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates