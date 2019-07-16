Two notorious criminals killed in encounter with police in Muzaffarnagar

crime

Two pistols, cartridges and a motorcycle were seized as well

Muzaffarnagar: Two notorious criminals, who were involved in several loot and murder cases, were killed in an encounter with police in New Mandi area on Tuesday.

An official said that the criminals, identified as Rohit alias Sandu and Rakesh were carrying the bounty of Rs one lakh and Rs 50,000 on their heads, respectively.

ADG Prashant Kumar said that two policemen also sustained injuries during the encounter. Two pistols, cartridges and a motorcycle were seized later.

In another incident, a female Naxal with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on her head was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Dabbakonta area of Sukma. She has been identified as Kuram Bhime hailing from Gaganpalli and was section commander of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA). Police claim to recover an INSAS rifle looted from CRPF during Tadmetla attack in 2010 from her possession. In Tadmetla attack 76 CRPF jawans were killed by Maoist in 2010, stated DIG Anti Naxal Operations P Sundarraj.

Kuram Bhime was killed following a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted by the District Reserve Gaurd (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and CoBRA, CRPF. "We have information about the movement of 25-30 Naxalite in uniform in the area following which a trap was laid. However, seeing the police party the Naxalites open fired following which we retaliated. The Naxalites fled the spot and upon search, the dead body of female Naxalite is recovered," said Salabh Sinha, SP, Sukma. Also, a huge amount of Naxalite material has been recovered.

With inputs from PTI

