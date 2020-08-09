Three dead in fire at hotel turned Covid care centre in Andhra Pradesh

At least three persons were killed on Sunday in a fire that broke out at a hotel turned Covid-19 care centre here, officials said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot managed to bring the blaze under control. The fire broke out in the ground and first floors of the building. Inmates of the Covid-19 care centre began screaming and shouting following emanation of thick smoke.



A few panicked persons jumped from the first floor of the building.



City commissioner of police Srinivasa Rao said that the condition of two persons is serious. Around 40 people, including 30 Covid-19 patients, were said to be in the centre when the mishap occurred. The rescued patients have been shifted to other covid care centres nearby.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish at the mishap and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever