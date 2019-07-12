Three dead, one injured as mud wall collapses on them in Nagpur, Maharashtra

national

The victims, who also lived in a nearby locality, had also carved out some mud from the wall, which ultimately collapsed on them

Representational Picture

In a tragic incident, three people died after a mud wall collapsed on them in Kanhan area near here on Friday, the police said. The incident occurred between 9.30 am and 10 am. "Four persons were sitting near the mud wall when it collapsed on them. While three of them died on the spot, the fourth one suffered injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital," inspector of Kanhan police station Chandrakant Kale said.

The mishap took place in Kanhan-Kandri area, which is located near the Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), he said. "Locals come to the spot to dig out mud for domestic use. The victims, who also lived in a nearby locality, had also carved out some mud from the wall, which ultimately collapsed on them. They lived in a locality near the mines area," Kale said.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

In a similar incident which took place during the end of June, fifteen people, including two women and four children, died after a compound wall collapsed inside a labour camp in Kondhwa area, Pune. The incident occurred following heavy rainfall in the region.

According to the police, at around 1.40 am on Saturday, the compound wall of a residential complex — Alcon Stylus society — near Talab factory, collapsed on 12 shanties in the labour camp. Cars that were parked above also crashed into the camp. Teams from the Fire Brigade and NDRF were rushed to the spot.

Eyewitness and resident of the labour camp, Chotelal Sahani, who lost his relatives in the incident, said, "There are around 34 shanties inside the camp. I lived with my relatives, Sunil [Singh], Advesh [Singh] and Laxmikant [Sahani] in one of the houses. Usually, we would only go to sleep after midnight, but as it was raining heavily that day, we turned in by 11 pm. While the others slept inside, I was sleeping closer to the door. Around 1.30 am, a wall suddenly fell into our home. I managed to escape because I was near the door."

While Sahani managed to pull a severely injured Sunil and Laxmikant out, Avdesh was stuck below the car, which had fallen directly on him. The trio was among those who were killed in the incident. Incidentally, the labourers were working for the builders, Alcon Landmark. Read the full story here.

With inputs from PTI

