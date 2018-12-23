Three devotees killed, 12 injured after SUV falls into gorge after being hit by truck

Dec 23, 2018, 12:47 IST | PTI

Representational picture

Three women died and 12 others injured Saturday when the SUV they were travelling in fell into a gorge after it was hit by a truck in Satara district of western Maharashtra, police said.

The SUV was headed to a village in neighbouring Sangli district after its occupants paid obeisance at a hill top temple in Maan taluka of Satara. Themishap occurred at around 12 AM when the vehicle was descending a hill on a kuchha road.

According to a police official, thedriver of the SUV lost his control over the vehicle after it was hit by a truck and hurtled down into a 200-feet deep gorge. The injured persons are under going treatment at a hospital.

