Three devotees killed, 12 injured after SUV falls into gorge after being hit by truck

national

According to a police official, thedriver of the SUV lost his control over the vehicle after it was hit by a truck and hurtled down into a 200-feet deep gorge. The injured persons are under going treatment at a hospital

Representational picture

Three women died and 12 others injured Saturday when the SUV they were travelling in fell into a gorge after it was hit by a truck in Satara district of western Maharashtra, police said.

The SUV was headed to a village in neighbouring Sangli district after its occupants paid obeisance at a hill top temple in Maan taluka of Satara. Themishap occurred at around 12 AM when the vehicle was descending a hill on a kuchha road.

According to a police official, thedriver of the SUV lost his control over the vehicle after it was hit by a truck and hurtled down into a 200-feet deep gorge. The injured persons are under going treatment at a hospital.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever