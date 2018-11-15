Three elderly men arrested for pickpocketing

crime

Three elderly men were arrested for allegedly pickpocketing in buses from Outer Delhi's Sultani Puri area, police said Thursday.

The accused were identified as Lal Chand (50), a resident of Sultanpuri; Dharam Chand (62), a resident of Wazirpur and Lalit Kumar (42), a resident of Rewari district in Haryana, a senior police officer said.

They were arrested on Wednesday near bus stand in D-Block, Sultanpuri. During interrogation, it was revealed that Lal Chand is the gang leader. They used to board crowded buses. Twenty mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police added.

