Three held for beating man to death in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar

crime

During the investigation, police got a tip-off and apprehended one of the accused, Sushil (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district

Representational Image

New Delhi: Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating to death a 37-year-old man as he refused to return the mobile phone of one of the accused in Outer North's Swaroop Nagar area, police said.

"The body Jitender Kumar, a resident of Meerut, was recovered from Kadipur cremation ground in the morning," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. The victim had come to Swaroop Nagar to meet his brother, he said.

During the investigation, police got a tip-off and apprehended one of the accused, Sushil (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. On his instance, Vijender (24) and Mahipal (42) were also nabbed, Sharma said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Jitender Kumar had been staying in a room at the Kadipur cremation ground for last three days.

There was a dispute between Kumar and Sushil over a mobile phone and some other items. Kumar was not returning the mobile phone and other articles of Sushil following which, the latter called Vijender and Mahipal, the DCP said.

Kumar was beaten up with sticks and he died because of the injuries. Following the incident the three accused fled, the police officer said.

Sushil was a priest in the cremation ground, Sharma said, adding four blood-stained sticks have been recovered from the accused.

In another similar case, a 35-year-old man, who was at large after killing his wife over a monetary issue, was arrested by the sleuths of Wadala Truck Terminal (WTT) police station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Reports claim that the alleged incident happened at Kamlanagar area in Wadala East.

"The accused, Fazhul Rahman Qureshi alias Kaptan Qureshi, had killed his wife Rita Jaiswar (32) by slitting her throat last Saturday over some domestic issue concerning money," a police official said.

"After the murder, he fled from the area. However, police kept an eye on his movement by tracking the location of his mobile. They found that he was moving towards Delhi," Rajendra Sangle, a senior inspector of WTT police station, said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates