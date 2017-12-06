Three including infant, killed in mishaps on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Three people, including an 11-month-old, were killed in two separate road accidents on the Mumbai Pune Expressway yesterday

Three people, including an 11-month-old, were killed in two separate road accidents on the Mumbai Pune Expressway yesterday. According to the police, the first incident took place near Aadoshi tunnel on Tuesday around 9 am, when a speeding tempo lost control and smashed against the road divider. The driver, identified as Sharad Cheke, 40, a resident of Gotiwali in Mumbai, fell off the truck and died on the spot.

The Maruti Alto that was crushed in a collision near Borghat yesterday

The second incident took place near Borghat, around 2 pm. Seven people of a family that had squeezed into a Maruti Alto were headed towards Mumbai, when their car lost control while overtaking a truck and collided with it. The front of the car was crushed in the incident. An 11-month-old child, identified as Aditya Prabhale, who was seated ahead, died on the spot. Another person, Umesh Harwale, 47, died while undergoing treatment.

"Five people are still critical," an official with the Khapoli Police said. The accident victims, who hail from Kolhapur, have been identified as Ashwini Prabhale, 28, Pallavi Prabhale, 35, Pari Prabhale, 3, Anju Mane, 45, and Renuka Kabade, 59. The police have filed a case of accidental death.

Meanwhile, due to the unexpected showers that hit Mumbai and Pune, several minor accidents were also reported on the Expressway on Monday.

An official with the Expressway control room said, “On Monday, due to the rain, there were five minor accident reports. In one incident nine vehicles suffered damages.” An oil spill also disrupted traffic on the stretch.

