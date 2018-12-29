Three injured after DTC cluster bus hits vehicles parked on road in Dwarka

national

Three persons were injured Friday after a DTC cluster bus allegedly hit four cars, an e-rickshaw and a scooter parked on the left side of the road near a metro pillar in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar area, police said. The incident took place at around 4 pm, they said.

The injured, identified as Simran, 26, Mohammad Alam ,32, and Ashwini ,21, were admitted to a nearby hospital, where there condition is stated to be stable, a senior police officer said. Investigations revealed that the DTC cluster bus met with an accident in which it damaged the vehicles that were parked at the left side of the Arya Samaj Road, he said. Police said the driver, identified as Swait Singh, 42, did not seem to be under the influence of alcohol.

However, a medical examination is being conducted to verify it. The bus driver told police that the accident happened due to a technical glitch in the break, the officer said, adding that the mechanical examination of the vehicle is being carried out to verify the same. A case has been registered at the Bindapur police station and the bus driver has been arrested, he added.

