Three killed in car-truck collision on Srinagar-Jammu Highway

An infant who was also in the car at the time of the incident has been injured

Representational Image

Three persons of a family were killed on Wednesday when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Lethpora area, police said.

An infant who was also in the car at the time of the incident has been injured, they said. "A private car rammed into a parked truck at Lethpora in Pulwama district at 5:30 am, resulting in the death of three adults on board the vehicle and injuries to an infant," a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Ghulam Nabi Dar, 40, his wife Jawahara Begum,35, and their three-year-old son Nasir Dar. The couple's younger son, 18-month old Yasir Dar, was injured in the accident. The family was on its way to Sopore from Jammu, the official said. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed her sympathies to the kin of the deceased.

Also Read: Restrictions Continue For the Third Day In Parts Of Kashmir After Separatist-Sponsored Strikes

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates