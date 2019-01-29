Three labourers electrocuted to death while erecting pole of telecom firm in UP's Bareilly

crime

Police have registered an FIR against the contractor, who was given the task of installing the pole, as proper measures were not taken. Officials said they are probing the incident and bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem examination

Representational image

Bareilly: Three labourers were electrocuted to death while erecting pole of a private telecom company in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Tuesday, police said. Subhash (40), Udayveer (30) and Anup (25) died in Baradari area of the district, they said.

In another case, two persons were electrocuted to death at a Chhath puja pandal here, police said. Amit Yadav (26) and Ashish Kumar (25) were taking care of some electrical work inside the pandal when the incident happened, they said.

Both of them were taken to the district hospital but could not be saved, they added. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination. Also, All roads in the city of Patna led to the Ganga on Tuesday as lakhs of people made a beeline to the myriad ghats, all sparkling clean and decked up to receive the devotees taking part in Chhath Puja. As the multitudes thronged the ghats to offer 'Arghya' to the setting sun, a ritual of the puja, they were greeted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who waved to them from a steamer cruising through the river.

