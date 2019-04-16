Three Maharashtra cops, two others arrested for extorting from trucker

crime

Thane: Three policemen and two others have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a truck fleet operator in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Thane Rural police spokesperson identified the arrested personnel as sub-inspector Sameer Shende and constables Ajay Shetye and Datta Ingole, all attached to Vashind police. The others held on Monday are Arun Jadhav and Manoj Raut, he said.

"A transporter with 125 cold storage trucks lodged a complaint that the accused had stopped one of their trucks transporting meat at Vashind on April 13. Despite the papers being in order, the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh in return for not slapping a case," the official said.

A case for extortion was registered in Vashind police station and the five arrested, he said, adding that Deputy Superintendent of Police D M Godbole was probing the case.

In October 30, 2018 a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly vandalising a petrol pump and trying to extort money from its staff at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said. A police patrol van, which was passing by, arrived at the spot. The policemen immediately caught the accused and later placed him under arrest. Kolgaonkar has been booked under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 427 (mischief causing damage), relavant sections of the Arms Act, and others. An offence was registered against him at Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan.

