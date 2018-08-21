Three men arrested for running fake job racket

crime

Three people were arrested for allegedly running a fake job racket in the national capital, police said yesterday. The accused were identified as Shashi Bhushan (26), Sandeep Sidhana (36) and Sheetal Kumar (30), they said.

On January 3, police launched a probe on the complaint of a person who alleged that he was cheated of Rs 24 lakh by one Manish and his associates on the pretext of providing jobs in railways and other government departments, said Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan. During investigation, it was found Manish had escaped to Bihar after cheating many people here.

After sustained efforts on August 5, Manish alias Shashi Bhushan was arrested from Patna and brought to Delhi and was taken on police remand, he said. At his instance, accused Sandeep Sidhana was arrested from Saket and Sheetal Kumar from Sarai Kale Khan. Many incriminating documents, including fake appointment letters, educational documents of victims, fake ID cards, fake official Stamps, laptops etc were recovered from their possession.

They admitted to duping youths in Delhi, Bihar and other states on the pretext of providing government jobs in railways, Food Corporation of India, the officer added. A case has been registered and efforts are being made to apprehend their remaining associates, including Sanjay and Manoj in this case, he said.

