Three men kill woman after robbing her of Rs 2.7 lakh in Nashik

Sheela Gaikwad, along with her daughter, was returning from a branch of the State Bank of India on March 14

Three men were arrested on Monday for killing a woman after robbing her of Rs 2.70 lakh. The three had snatched a bag containing Rs 2.70 lakh from Sheela Gaikwad when she, along with her daughter, was returning from a branch of the State Bank of India on March 14.

"They have been identified as Raju Prakasham Petla (58), Shivaji Raju Petla (22) and Yakub Pavlu Guddeti (38). They are residents of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh," Nashik Police Commissioner Ravindrakumar Singhal told reporters today. He said the arrests were made from Bhavsar Chowk on Nanded-Malegaon Road by a Nashik Crime Branch team led by Inspector Ananda Wagh after getting leads that a gang from AP, called the "petla gang", was involved in this incident.

"Gaikwad was riding pillion on a two-wheeler and was holding the bag containing cash. Two of the accused followed the bike and at an opportune moment snatched the bag. Gaikwad lost her balance and fell from the two-wheeler and was severely wounded," Singhal said. She succumbed to her injuries on March 20, he informed. The three have been charged with causing the death of Gaikwad and further investigation is underway, he said.

