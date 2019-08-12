Three men rape woman in front of differently-abled husband; arrested

crime

The accused have been identified as Trishit Sharma, Vivek Kunwar and Bhaskar Borgohai

Three people were arrested yesterday for raping a woman in front of her differently-abled husband at their residence in Bokpara. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

In a shocking incident, three men allegedly raped a woman in front of her differently-abled husband at the latter's residence in Bokpara in Assam, police said. "Three men went to the house of a divyang and asked for water. Later, they raped his wife. All the three accused have been arrested," said Dhruva Bora, the Assitant Superintendent of Police.

Assam: Three people were arrested yesterday for raping a woman in front of her differently-abled husband at their residence in Bokpara of Dibrugarh. ASP Dhruva Bora says, "The three had gone to their house on the pretext of drinking water and then raped her." (11.08.2019) pic.twitter.com/mMJWbeff5T — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

The accused have been identified as Vivek Kunwar, Trishit Sharma and Bhaskar Borgohai and all three have been arrested for the crime. The incident occurred on Saturday at around 1:30 am when the trio had gone to the house of the victim. When the owner opened the gate, they asked for water and as soon as the man went inside to bring water, three men forcibly entered the house and raped his wife. However, the rape survivor tried to flee from the spot but failed.

In another incident, a 90-year-old visually impaired woman was raped by a 25-year-old man in Bharatpur. The victim was alone at her residence when the accused sexually assaulted her. The accused identified as Dalbir Gujjar was arrested and the woman was admitted to the hospital. Deepak Ojha, SHO, Bayana police station stated, "The elderly woman was alone at home on Friday afternoon, when the accused barged into her house in an intoxicated state. On finding her alone, he raped her. The rape survivor, whose son works in another town, told her daughter-in-law about the incident when she returned from the fields in the evening. The daughter-in-law then informed a few other locals, who told us."

"The locals suspected the accused and we arrested him on Saturday. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. There seems to be no motive, but just psychopathic tendency. He found the woman alone and took advantage of it without any qualms. The accused was also not known to the rape survivor. As of now, we have not found any past criminal record of the accused and it appears that he was unemployed," Deepak Ojha, SHO, Bayana police station added.

According to a report by Times of India, the medical examination of the woman was done. The SHO informed, "She has sustained injuries on her private parts, due to which there was excessive bleeding. She is currently undergoing treatment and is stable. The elderly woman, who is a widow, had completely lost her vision due to old age and was suffering from other age-related ailments because of which she was already in a frail condition when the accused attacked her."

With inputs from ANI

