15-year-old girl raped repeatedly by her father for six months

Banda (UP): Police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his minor daughter in Uttar Pradesh. According to PTI report, the girl, who is a student of class 10, was repeatedly raped by her father for six months. The alleged incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakot district.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day when the teenager filed a complaint at the Mau police station alleging that she was being raped by her father for the past six months. In her complaint, she had also alleged that the father began committing the crime after her mother died.

The father even married another woman who also did not live with him now, according to the complaint.

A case has been registered against the accused on Monday under Section 376 (rape) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

In another case of sexual assault, two men had allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl and her nude photographs were clicked and circulated on social media. Police said that the photos were circulated on the day after committing the crime.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day months after a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in the district, which triggered outrage. Following the incident, police arrested one of the rape accused along with his wife for abetting the crime. Another accused, who circulated the nude pictures of the victim on social media, was also arrested.

The family of the victim lodged an FIR against four persons including the two rape accused on Saturday at Badodamev police station, police said. The incident took place on July 17 when a woman named Raunak took the victim to her home in the same neighbourhood where she was raped by one Rahul, the police said. Raunak's husband, Jaikam too raped the victim and clicked nude photos of her after Rahul left, SHO of Barodameo police station Dinesh Meena said.

Days later, one Imram approached the victim and asked her to meet in private as he had nude pictures of her. When she denied, he threatened to circulate the photos on WhatsApp, Meena said, referring to the allegations made in the complaint. However, another man named Rahul too had the nude photos in his possession and circulated them on social media, the police said, adding that he was arrested while Jaikam and Raunak were detained.

