Three minors flee Juvenile Correctional Home using under-construction bathroom

The two absconders belonged to Sagar while the third minor is a resident of the city of Vidisha

Three minor boys who were serving a sentence at Juvenile Correctional Home in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh managed to flee on Thursday. They used an under-construction bathroom to flee. According to the Superintendent of Police, Amit Sanghi, all the absconders were charged for cases like kidnapping, misdeed, attempt to murder and robbery. "The search operation is in the case is underway and soon all absconders will be caught by the police. They managed to flee using the under-construction bathroom," he said. The two absconders belonged to Sagar while the third minor is a resident of the city of Vidisha.

