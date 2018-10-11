Three more arrested for stabbing man after tempo brushes past pet dog

crime

19-year-old Karan Arora was arrested in connection with the case and this week, three more people were nabbed

Representational picture

Three more people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a tempo driver to death after the victim's vehicle brushed past the pet dog of one of the accused in Dwarka's Mohan Garden area, a police officer said on Wednesday. On Sunday, 19-year-old Karan Arora was arrested in connection with the case and this week, three more people were nabbed.

The three other accused persons were identified as Ankit (24) and Paras (20) and their tenant Dev Chopra (28), the officer said. The dog belonged to Ankit and Paras. Police also seized the knife which was used in the crime. The incident, in which the deceased's elder brother was also injured, took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The three accused persons were absconding since then, the officer said, adding that raids were conducted at various places. Arora is currently in two-day police remand, he said. During interrogation, the three accused persons revealed that soon after the incident, they first went to a spa owned by Chopra in Dwarka but he did not have the key. Then they went to Hari Nagar, where Chopra had given his car to his friend for some purpose, a senior officer said. Chopra took his car and went to Phagwara in Punjab, to the residence of one uncle of Ankit and Paras, he said.

However, when the uncle refused to shelter them, they went to Murthal and left their car in front of a hotel and instead took an auto to Sonipat in Haryana and later took somehow managed to reach Delhi on Tuesday, he said. They came to Delhi to consult with a good advocate but were subsequently arrested by the police from the red light of Sector 9 in Dwarka even before they could approach any lawyer, he added.

Based on a statement of the wife of the deceased Vijender Rana, a case was registered at the Uttam Nagar police station, he said. Ankit had taken his dog out on a walk when Rana's tempo brushed past the canine following which it sustained a minor injury. Enraged over this, Ankit picked a fight with Rana. Ankit's brother Paras and the other accused also joined in and they allegedly attacked Rana with a knife. When Rana's brother Rajesh intervened, the accused attacked him too.

