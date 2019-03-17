Three more held in Gujrat for playing PUBG video game on phones

crime

Ahmedabad: In an ongoing crackdown on people playing PUBG online game in Gujarat, local police arrested three more persons for allegedly playing the video game on their mobile phones despite a ban, an official said Saturday.

Several persons have been arrested across the state, after police in different districts banned the online multi-player game on the ground that it wasleading to violent behaviour among children and youth. Three persons were arrested from different parts of Satellite locality here on Friday night, after they were caught playing the game, a Satellite police station official said. Ahmedabad police commissioner had issued a notification banning the Player Unknown's Battleground game in the district with effect from March 14.

The accused were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding that the trio were released on bail. On Friday, eight more persons were arrested from Ahmedabad and Himmatnagar for playing the game and a youth from Rakhial area. These arrested were made, days after 10 youths were picked up from Rajkot for the same reason.

While Ahmedabad city police had issued a notification banning PUBG and MOMO Challenge game a few days back, Sabarkantha district police had issued a similar notification Friday. Rajkot police was the first to ban both the games. Between March 12 and 13, Rajkot city police had arrested 10 persons, including six college students, for playing PUBG game despite the ban. As per the notification, the games were adversely affecting studies and the overall behaviour, conduct and language of children.

