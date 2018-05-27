Three Mumbai photographers explain the art behind the perfect candid click

Want your wedding pictures to look as easy and breezy as #Sonamkishaadi? We give you three photographers who know just how to freeze the casual moment into a timeless shot



Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor

Remember when a "candid" photograph at a wedding meant pictures of the couple and guests stuffing their faces with food? Well, thank God, that seems to have changed. If the recent celebrity weddings — Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's, or Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's, or even Meghan Markle's with Prince Harry — are anything to go by, awww-inducing candids are here to stay. Did we all not drool on those candids from #everydayphenomenal, as the Kapoor-Ahuja wedding was branded on Instagram? We spoke to three photographers who explain the art behind the perfect candid.

'Never doctor a moment'

Anand Rathi, who along with his team at Reels & Frames, is the one who showed us perfect moments from #Sonamkishaadi. Rathi has won several awards globally, and is seen as one of the pioneers of 360-degree wedding films. He says that the photographer has to learn the art of being invisible, and still be omnipresent. "The toughest part is to not stand out but still roam around freely. So we stick to the dress code of the wedding," he tells us, adding that he never likes to over-dose on flash.



Anand Rathi

"You can't doctor a moment. If you missed that perfect moment when the bride smiled at the groom, it's okay. Just be ready to capture the next one." His favourite moment from the Kapoor-Ahuja wedding was when Anand kissed Sonam on the cheek. "Nobody asked them to do that!" In the end, Rathi says that photographer needs to be ready with his equipment, but also a smile. "People always respond to friendly faces."

Log on to reelsandframes.in

'It's not our job to gather people'

THE most important thing to do is get comfortable with the bride and groom. You need to understand them, but even they should know that when they are hiring me, they will get an artistic style, and they need to be okay with that," says Monisha Ajgaonkar, founder and director, The Photo Diary.

The photographer, who has been popular on the on the wedding circuit for a while now, is known for her edgy and different pictures. The JJ graduate started out by shooting a concert she attended to impress a girl she had a crush on, and then diversified when she photographed a friend's wedding.



Monisha Ajgaonkar

"We get all the main shots as candids; we don't really do the 'posey' pictures — a we are not there to gather people around. That's not candid!" Her favourite shot in recent times was when she shot a bride dressed in a Cindrella gown in Kodaikanal. "She was just walking, and I said stop. And, it was perfect!"

Log on to thephotodiary.net

'It's like catching a fish — A hit or miss'

Nikhil B of Tell-A-Tale Studios feels that a good candid is a culmination of many points. "You need to know fashion photography, and also be well-versed with a documentary style. You need to have knowledge of product shots, and how light works. It all looks effortless but a lot of work goes behind it."

Tell-A-Tale was founded by Nikhil and photographer Mamta Kalambe, both visual artists who specialise in wedding photography along with making food videos. Nikhil says that taking the perfect candid is like going fishing — you may get a great picture or you may end up with nothing.



Nikhil B

"It's a hit or miss. The main thing is to remain aware at all times, keep watching without intruding. It's like ice hockey terminology — always have your sticks on the ice. Be ready." His favourite shots are taken usually during the time of varmala, because as he says, he loves "capturing the emotion and excitement that comes when the garlands

are exchanged."

Log on to tell-a-tale.in