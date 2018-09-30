Three persons arrested for killing a trader

crime

The police on Saturday claimed to have solved last week's murder of a trader in Peethapur area with the arrest of three persons. Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh said the motive behind the murder of the trader Dilip Sahu was a dispute over money laundering.

"While Ajit Jena alias Papu (35) shot dead Dilip Sahu, his father Gedu Jena (65) had earlier hit the victim with a wooden plank near their house at Kotha Sahi, Singh said. Besides Ajit and his father, the police have also arrested Ajits younger brother Manoj (25) for helping the murder accused to escape from the spot and harbouring them in a hideout. Police have seized a country-made pistol, two motorcycles and a mobile phone from the arrested.

