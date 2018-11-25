Three Songs That You Must Definitely Have #OnRepeat on your playlist

sunday-mid-day

We are now listening to everything she has ever made religiously, and enjoying her funky sound. You should too

Christine

1 iT by

Christine and the Queens: The French songwriter has won our heart with her raw and powerful vocals. We discovered her as we heard this song at the end credits of an episode of the Lena Dunham-created GIRLS. We are now listening to everything she has ever made religiously, and enjoying her funky sound. You should too.

2 Lucky Strike by Troye Sivan:

Sivan's sexy lyrics are reason enough to listen to this song, "Tell me all the ways to love you, 'Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes, You drag, I light, boy." Need we say more!

3 Sweetner by Ariana Grande:

If you thought of Grande as just another frothy pop queen, you were wrong. This powerhouse of a voice has the vocal chops to match with songwriting skills. Listen to this album on repeat.

