Three songs to have on your playlist or not

This week, I am recommending three of my favourite bands that are best for the rainy weather.

1 Lany: This California band is as dreamy as they come. And the lead singer? Sigh, sigh, sigh. All their albums will have you day-dreaming through the day, especially songs like If You See Her, ILYSB and I Don't Wanna Love You anymore. You will thank me for this!

2 1975: I got hooked on to them when I heard their hit, Chocolate. But it's songs like Somebody Else and Paris that will have you hooked.

3 Phoenix: This French band has hooks that will get stuck in your head. Start with If I Ever Feel Better. Once you get accustomed to them, move on to the album, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix.

