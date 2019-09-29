MENU

Three songs to have on your playlist or not

Updated: Sep 29, 2019, 08:09 IST | Aastha Atray Banan

What if a boy tells you that he would rather stay at home with you than go to a party? That one is a keeper, right? We can all listen to this song and dream of a boy like that

1 Ladbroke Grove by AJ Tracey: This song is topping the UK charts and with good reason. It's a mix of hip hop music, combined well with a pop ditty, and will surely get stuck in your head. Listen and bop along on your daily commute to work.

2 All These Parties by Johnny Orlando: What if a boy tells you that he would rather stay at home with you than go to a party? That one is a keeper, right? We can all listen to this song and dream of a boy like that.

3 Memories by Maroon 5: This song made me cry, because I started thinking of my favourite memories. "Cause the drinks bring back all the memories, and the memories bring back you". Damn you Adam Levine.

