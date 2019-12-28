Three times the fun

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Catch three comedians try out both old and new jokes. The trio are Siddhartha Shetty, an upcoming artiste; Punit Pania who started the group Chalta Hai Comedy; and Rohan Gujral, a regular in the circuit.

On December 28, 8.30 pm

At Tea Pea Cafe, Kishan Ganj, Malad West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

