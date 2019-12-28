Search

Three times the fun

Updated: Dec 28, 2019, 09:48 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

The trio are Siddhartha Shetty, an upcoming artiste; Punit Pania who started the group Chalta Hai Comedy; and Rohan Gujral, a regular in the circuit

Catch three comedians try out both old and new jokes. The trio are Siddhartha Shetty, an upcoming artiste; Punit Pania who started the group Chalta Hai Comedy; and Rohan Gujral, a regular in the circuit.

On December 28, 8.30 pm
At Tea Pea Cafe, Kishan Ganj, Malad West.
Cost Rs 200

