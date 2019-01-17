Threefold increase in number of arrests by RPF in passenger offences from 2014-2018: Official data

crime

The force also rescued 13,091 children in need of care and protection last year

Representational picture

There has been more than threefold increase in the number of arrests made by the the Railway Protection Force (RPF) from 2014 to last year, official figures have shown. In 2014, the number of arrests made by the force was 1,381, which rose to 6,367 last year.

"From its role of protection and safeguarding railway property to role of passenger security and passenger facilitation, the RPF kept revising its objectives and priorities over time. The role regarding passenger security and facilitation has been gaining prominence over the last 25 years," said RPF Director General (DG) Arun Kumar.

"Recently, it has been actively involved in detection of crime against passengers and we have apprehended 6,376 people on passenger related crimes and handed over to GRP in 2018," he said. Last year, the RPF detected 92 offenders in drug related cases, 3,669 in theft and snatching cases, 146 in offences against women and 2,469 persons in other cases.

The DG also said 1,39422 male passengers were prosecuted for travelling in ladies coaches last year by the RPF. The force also rescued 13,091 children in need of care and protection last year. A bill to amend the Railways Act to empower the RPF to register, investigate and detect passenger luggage thefts and crimes against women is likely to come up in the Cabinet soon.

