Throwback! Sara Ali Khan shares her 'Bangle Ke Peeche' look as a kid

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday treated her fans with adorable throwback pictures reminiscing her childhood days. The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures in which she is seen dressed in an elaborate purple outfit, complete with accessories. She captioned the post, "Bangle Ke Peeche."

View this post on Instagram Bangle Ke Peeche ðÂÂ¡ ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤·‍âÂÂï¸ÂâÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onJul 11, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

The 'Simmba' actor shared three pictures in the post, where she is seen beamed with joy as she poses for the camera.

The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than five-lakhs likes within an hour of being posted.

Sara has been regularly updating her fans on her lockdown activities via her social media posts.

