Throwback Thursday: Kapoor sisters Rhea and Sonam make way for the weekend!

Sonam Kapoor is currently in Delhi, with Anand Ahuja and the family, following the lockdown period according to the government protocol. The actress was in London but returned to the country with Anand after the coronavirus outbreak.

View this post on Instagram I miss you all.. â¹ï¸ A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onApr 16, 2020 at 5:35am PDT

Being away from her family in Mumbai, she has been missing them loads, and constantly sharing throwback photos from the family album. Now, the actress' Fanclub has given a new awe-worthy post, which has Kapoor sisters Sonam and Rhea riding a bicycle. Take a look!

Anand Ahuja not only shared 'hearty eyed' emoticon but also took to his Instagram story.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which failed at the box-office. Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage lifetime collections of around Rs. 6.96 crores. Before this romantic comedy, Sonam Kapoor was seen playing a homosexual character in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Regina Cassandra. Now, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind.

Speaking about Rhea Kapoor, the star kid turned producer with Aisha. She has produced Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat too, both starring sister Sonam.

The Kapoor sisters own a fashion label called Rheason

