Throwback Thursday: Katrina Kaif smirks as she gorges on something yummy

Katrina Kaif was indeed an adorable kid, and her childhood pictures are proof enough. Though the actress hasn't shared much of her throwback photos during the lockdown period, as the trend suggests, we came across one snap of the actress, which shares a different story altogether.

Looking at this one, it seems like the actress, who is known for her jovial behaviour, is having a fun gorging on something yummy. But, Katrina Kaif smiling from ear to ear will steal your heart for real. Katrina Kaif's fan club shared a picture, and we can't get enough of it! Take a look.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's film Sooryavanshi, a cop drama. The film stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. Due to the Coronavirus scare, her film Sooryavanshi has been postponed indefinitely, keeping in mind the sensitive atmosphere. A majority of the states across the country have decided to shut their cinema halls and this is why the Rohit Shetty directorial was also pushed. For all of us, our safety comes first.

But apart from this, Kaif also has a horror-comedy with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the actress is currently under lockdown along with sister Isabelle Kaif at their Bandra pad. The sister duo has been working out, cooking, cleaning, and on top of everything, spreading positivity in this difficult period.

