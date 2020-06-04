Throwback Thursday: Sridevi twins with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor from their Maldives vacation!

Fan clubs of actors and actresses have always shared their unseen and throwback pictures and videos to keep their fans entertained and happy. The maximum unseen and throwback moments have been shared by lots of them during this lockdown. And now, taking to its Twitter account, Janhvi Kapoor's fan club has shared a picture of her with her sister Khushi Kapoor and mother Sridevi.

The three could be seen happily and jubilantly posing as they twinned and were vacationing in the Maldives. This beautiful moment was captured in 2013. Have a look right here:

Khushi, Sridevi and Janhvi enjoying their holidays at Maldives-Lyba pic.twitter.com/HggMytQAIB — Janhvi Kapoor FC (@JanhviLovers) December 31, 2013

The legendary actress Sridevi passed away in February 2018! She was hailed as the first female superstar of Hindi Cinema and rose to fame with the blockbuster success of Himmatwala in 1983. There was no looking back for her then. Right from Chaalbaaz to Mr. India to Chandni to Lamhe to Judaai, she did one massively successful film after another that only capitulated her to the skies of superstardom.

She made her comeback with English Vinglish in 2012, a critical and commercial success. She was awarded the National Award for the Best Actor (Female) posthumously in 2018 for her performance in Mom, a thriller that came out in 2017. Coming to her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018 and the film was a commercial success. She was then seen in the anthology, Ghost Stories, where her story was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

She was gearing up for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, with Pankaj Tripathi, and the film was supposed to release on April 24 this year but has now been postponed due to the lockdown that happened owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Another film of hers that was all set to release was RoohiAfzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, yet another horror-comedy by Bollywood.

And of course, she will also be seen in the massively mounted Takht, directed by Karan Johar, where she shares screen space with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. This film is all set to release on December 24, 2021. Coming to her sister Khushi Kapoor, she studies in New York and Janhvi Kapoor and their father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor often pay her a visit.

