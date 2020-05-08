Throwback Thursday: When Abhishek Bachchan feel into bed of flowers, got lost during a trip with family

Amitabh Bachchan is the master of throwback pictures and moments. His social media account is a treat for all the Bollywood buffs and especially people who are their fans and admirers. They're fun, nostalgic and they give us a priceless glimpse back in history. Recently, he shared a picture from his family vacation.

Big B reminisced about his visit to the Keukenhof Garden, Netherlands. Not just that, the veteran actor also had a fun anecdote to share along with a picture of what he called the best garden in the world. The superstar revealed how son Abhishek Bachchan fell into a bed of flowers during the trip and got lost in the valley of flowers. He wrote, "We are all living in 'hortus conclusus' .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our 'enclosed garden' .. BUT .. Keukenhof , the most beautiful open garden is different .. such fond memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces .. and little Abhishek falling into one bunch , into one kyaari and almost getting lost ... those were the days !!"

The superstar who is quite active on social media often shares pictures and memories of his family. Recently, his daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently graduated from Fordham University in New York. He took to social media to pen a congratulatory message. Big B shared how they celebrated Navya's big day at his Jalsa home since the graduation ceremony has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the post, he shared a video in which Navya is seen wearing a home-made graduation gown and cap.

Last week, Amitabh paid an emotional tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 29 and 30 respectively. He shared a collage of throwback pictures of Irrfan and Rishi on his Instagram and wrote, "The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities (sic)."

