Throwback Tuesday: Sara Ali Khan shares her graduation pictures, says 'feels like another lifetime'

For all those who have closely observed and followed Sara Ali Khan's journey, they would know she has graduated from Columbia University. For any student, graduating from college is the biggest day of her or his life, when they are about to step into a new world and make their own careers. Sara may have taken up acting as her profession, but that doesn't mean she doesn't miss her Alma Mater.

Taking to her Instagram account, she has shared two pictures from her graduation ceremony as it completes four special years. It was on May 19, 2016, when she graduated and her pictures cannot be missed. Like a vintage Hindi movie shot, she poses for the camera and owns the frame like a boss. And the next picture sees her solo shot and it seems she was always born to be an actress.

Varun Dhawan, who happens to be her co-star in Coolie No. 1, couldn't stop from commenting on the post and wrote- "Best picture u ever put up." (sic) Now have a look at the post right here:

Ever since the lockdown has begun, Sara has been sharing throwback pictures and videos on her Instagram account and clearly entertaining her fans and followers. Right from her dance to her shenanigans with her brother to some charming and candid moments with her mother, her Instagram is filled with some fantastic posts. How many of them have you looked at?

