Throwback video of Rishi Kapoor wishing Raveena Tandon's father on his birthday will make you teary-eyed

One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai on April 30. The news came as a big shock to Bollywood as it lost another brilliant actor a day after Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29. Condolence messages flowed in from all quarters, with film personalities, politicians and millions of fans expressing their grief at the untimely death of the two stars.

Recently, Raveena Tandon shared a heartwarming video message from Rishi Kapoor wishing her father Ravi Tandon on his birthday. The video was recorded just before Rishi left to New York for his cancer treatment. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Dearest dearest Chintu uncle.. you are missed every day. Just before his going to New York for treatment, he recorded this for papa and then surprised him by being there with us on papas birthday. you will always be there at home and in our hearts forever Chintuuncle. we love you (sic)".

Watch the Video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) onMay 7, 2020 at 7:49am PDT

In an interaction with IANS, Raveena shared fond memories of Rishi and her father. "I have not worked with him in many movies but my dad has worked with him a lot. I have seen him since I was a child. I literally grew up in front of his eyes. My heart is heavy right now," said Raveena, recalling Rishi Kapoor.

She added: "Rishi sir's death is a huge blow for my father. My father has lost one more friend from his inner circle. I clearly remember how my dad, Pancham uncle (RD Burman), Ramesh Behl uncle and Rishiji used to hang out together. After his demise, my dad has been feeling very down."

Ravi Tandon worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like Khel Khel Mein and Jhoota Kahin Ka. Raveena was paired opposite Rishi Kapoor in the 1995 movie Saajan Ki Baahon Mein. Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on April 30. He was 67 and had been battling leukaemia.

