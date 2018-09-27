Thugs of Hindostan: Everything you need to know about this magnum opus

bollywood

As the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, releases on Thursday, let's take a look at the characters of the film

Thugs of Hindostan poster

The trailer of Thugs of Hindostan is will be released on Thursday on a grand scale in Mumbai. The makers of Thugs of Hindostan chose the occasion of late film scion Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, September 27, to unveil the trailer of the film. The trailer, which is touted to be one of the longest ones will also be unveiled by Aamir Khan on his Instagram account.

Ever since the film was announced, there was immense curiosity generated to know the characters and the backdrop of Thugs… Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film boasts of a larger than life, never seen before action extravaganza and an incredible casting coup never seen before.

Yash Raj Films known for its unique marketing skills, took to introducing their film's primary characters through motion posters. On the first day, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan unveiled Amitabh Bachchan's character as Khudabaksh. The iconic actor plays Khudabaksh - a battle-hardened warrior. Khudabaksh is seen as a commander of this massive ship as he gets ready for a huge war in the motion poster.

The second poster in action was actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's. The 26-year-old plays the character of a daredevil warrior, named Zafira. She is fiery and stunning, and is an extremely talented fighter and specialises in combat by bow and arrow. Zafira has perfect accuracy and she doesn't miss a target, ever. Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira brings vigour and freshness to Thugs of Hindostan.

Following this was the antagonist British actor Lloyd Owen's character as Lord John Clive. He is the enemy one should never make. He is the face of the British Raj in India and a symbol of cold evil and deadly ambition.

After this came the most-awaited poster of Katrina Kaif's character. One of the fittest actresses in town, she plays the sizzling dancer Suraiyya. This undoubtedly can be touted as her hottest desi avatar with 'alta' in her hands and feet. In the film, Suraiyya has been shown as the most gorgeous girl in British India who makes every man go weak in their knees.

As they say, the best is preserved for the last, the audience were treated with Aamir Khan's poster on the fourth day. Khan plays a character uniquely named 'Firangi', sports brown hair in the film, a look that Aamir has never been seen in. He travels on a donkey and going by his entire look, he seems to be an extremely wily character.

And, finally, the makers released the final poster of Thugs of Hindostan featuring all the pivotal characters in one frame.

Thugs of Hindostan is set to treat audiences across age groups with a visual scale like never before. With biggest jaw-dropping action sequences seen on screen to date and an epic war on the seas, the film is set to light up this Diwali. YRF's mega action entertainer, Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, a national holiday.

