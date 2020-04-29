Thunderstorm, lightning with rains likely in Maharashtra till May 1, IMD issues warning

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a thunderstorm warning in several parts of the state for the next five days till May 1. IMDs Mumbai centre issued warning for 15 state across Maharashtra include places such as Kolhapur, Pune, Raigad, Satara, Sangli, and Latur among others.

WEATHER INFO-

Nowcast warning issued at 1515 Hrs IST Dated 28/04/2020

Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning, Rain and Gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Nanded and Hingoli during next 4 hours.



-IMD MUMBAI pic.twitter.com/Z70XbHQNeT — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) April 28, 2020

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, India Met Department said that the thunderstorms warning predicted by IMD is for the next five days until May 1. According to IMDs weather bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, aand rains will occur in several parts of Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Thunderstorm warnings by IMD today for Maharashtra for coming 5 days.

29 & 30 April, watch for severe TS in Madhya Maharashtra, south side with possibilities of hailstorms in some areas.

Pl Watch for all weather updates & nowcast warnings further daily.

Take appropriate care pl. pic.twitter.com/fK9HIsnr3P — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) April 28, 2020

"Nowcast warning issued at 1515 Hrs IST Dated 28/04/2020. Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning, Rain and Gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Nanded and Hingoli during next 4 hours. - IMD," Hosalikar tweeted.

The IMD also stated that on April 29 and 30, there will be severe thunderstorms in Madhya Maharashtra, south side with possibilities of hailstorms in some areas. In an earlier tweet, Hosalikar urged people to follow all necessary safety guidelines during lightning/thunder issued by DM GoM and NDMA. He also urged farmers to look after their crops.

Thunderstorm warnings in Maharashtra for coming 5 days by IMD.

Keep watch on updates & pl follow up Nowcast warnings that would be issued daily afternoon onwards.

Request follow all necessary Safety Guidelines during lightning/thunder issued by DM GoM and NDMA.

TC of Crops too. pic.twitter.com/7bzT3rIO0D — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) April 27, 2020

He said that the quality of air during the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune has been good. Throwing light on Mumbai's weather, IMD said that the maximum temperature in Mumbai on Tuesday was 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 26 degree Celsius. IMD also stated that Mumbai will witness clear skies with a relative humidity of about 74 percent in Santacruz and 88 percent in Colaba.

While the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 29,435, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst state with nearly 9,000 cases in the state.

