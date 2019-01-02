Tiffany Haddish apologises to fans

hollywood

Tiffany Haddish has apologised to fans for not being able to entertain them during her New Year's Eve show which failed miserably

Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish has apologised to fans for not being able to entertain them during her New Year's Eve show which failed miserably.

During her performance to a sold-out audience at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, several fans got up and walked out of the comedy show as they didn't find her jokes interesting, reported variety.com.

After getting a negative response to her show, she took to social media and wrote: "Every day ain't the best day, but we do what we do. This will probably be the only time you will ever see me like this because I'm never doing this again... I will never allow myself to be this woe the f**k out."

