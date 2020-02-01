Tiger and Krishna Shroff have the cutest birthday wishes for papa Jackie

Bollywood's 'bhidu' Jackie Shroff celebrates his 63rd birthday today. Even at 63, the veteran actor hasn't lost his style and swagger over the years. His children, actor Tiger and sister Krishna took to social media to express their love and affection for their daddy dearest. The siblings had the loveliest birthday wishes for Jackie!

Krishna shared a couple of photos on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday to my main man and the absolute best human being I know! This world is blessed to have you. Love you, daddy."

How sweet are these pictures! Tiger, too, shared a photo of a younger Jackie Shroff on Instagram and wrote, "Prob wont ever be as cool, talented, goodlooking, effortless, loved (list goes on) as you! But one thing's for sure you'll never be as proud of me as I am of you. Happy birthday, daddy @apnabhidu"

View this post on Instagram

In the photo, Jackie can be seen wearing a Ganji with basic blue jeans with a revolver in one hand and a cigarette in the other. The photo is likely taken when Jackie Shroff was shooting for one of his earlier films.

Speaking about work, before achieving stardom with Hero Jackie Shroff had made his acting debut in 1982 with Devanand's film Swami Dada. The actor was recently seen in the Hindi film Romeo Akbar Walter and Bharat. He now has Mumbai Saga and Radhe in the pipeline.

