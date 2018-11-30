Tiger and sister Krishna Shroff open a MMA Gym in Bandra

bollywood

Tiger Shorff and Krishna Shorff

Tiger and Krishna Shorff have time and again given fitness goals, now they have started joint venture of chain of gyms in Mumbai. The inaugraual event took place on 29th November. The event was attended by Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Alan Fernandez who is the coaches the Indian MMA team, Mr. Shreeram and mother Ayesha Shroff.

This is the first gym which is opened by Tiger and Krishna which is situated in Bandra, Mumbai and they plan to open a chain of them. At the event, Tiger showcased his skills of martial arts. Krishna and Tiger both are very passionate about mixed martial arts.

Tiger Shroff's has earlier owed us with his awesome dancing skills, terrifying stunts and superbly chiselled body. The uniqueness lies in the fact that he not only has a great physique but also looks very fit and strong. The litheness with which he performs all his stunts, makes the mid-air splits, punches, backflips and kicks look super-cool and super-easy.

Krishna Shroff keeps sharing pictures of her perfectly toned body giving us fitness goals. The year 2018 has been fruitful for Shroff, courtesy of Baaghi 2. He began shooting Student of the Year 2, as well as for Siddharth Anand's action film with Hrithik Roshan.

