Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria spotted on the sets of Student Of The Year 2

Student Of The Year 2 gang is having a gala time on the sets



Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff digs into a chocolate cake on the set of Student Of The Year 2 while co-actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday beat the cold. These pictures were shared by director Punit Malhotra. He wrote, "Fat cuts fat. Have at least three pieces of cake a day to get into shape (sic)." Tiger's fitness mantra or his cheat day?



Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

The shoot of Student Of The Year 2 began on April 12. Producer Karan Johar said the original 2012 film will always be special to him. "Walked into the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra! Got all nostalgic about the times in this solid space and this is what I saw! The three sparkling students! While the new ones are going on set tomorrow! SOTY will always be special to me," Karan tweeted before the shoot.

He shared a photograph in which a wall is adorned by posters of the three actors -- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra -- whom he gave a crackling launchpad in Bollywood with the film. "Student Of The Year 2" will be directed by Punit Malhotra.

