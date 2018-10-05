Tiger Shroff inspires Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah in terms of fitness

bollywood

Sohum Shah had piled on kilos for the film, but even before its release, has shed it all

Sohum Shah and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff caught up with Ship of Theseus (2012) actor Sohum Shah and exchanged fitness tips. Sohum, who stars in the upcoming period horror, Tumbbad, got a thumbs up from Tiger for his remarkable transformation. Sohum had piled on kilos for the film, but even before its release, has shed it all.

Tiger Shroff recently bagged 'Entertainer Of The Year' title for Baaghi 2 at a recent event held on September 27, in Mumbai. With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff had emerged as the youngest Bollywood actor to clock the fastest century.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Student of the year 2, next with YRF alongside Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3. SOTY 2 is the second edition of one of Karan Johar's most successful flicks, 'Student of the Year', which launched three of the brightest stars of today- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. While the 'Heropanti' star is the leader of the student brat pack, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are the female leads of this second edition. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the big screens on May 10, next year.

