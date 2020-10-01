Tiger Shroff passes on his shades for the 'Unbelievable' challenge

Tiger Shroff recently ventured into the music world and made his singing debut with 'Unbelievable' which is produced by Gaurav Wadhwa. The actor has been ticking things of his check-list and his fans are left counting. Recently, Tiger was also seen dancing on his own tunes in the dance video of the song.

The actor has now started a challenge on his song 'Unbelievable' where he started with passing on his shades. The hashtag for the challenge is #unbelievableshadeschallenge. He absolutely adores his fans for the love he gets from them.

Tiger Shroff took to his social media and wrote, "Hey guys, passing my shades on to you, put them on and show me your unbelievable moves." (sic) Have a look right here:

Tiger is wearing a white vest and black trousers with suspenders and the main element of the 'Unbelievable' challenge, the shades. The actor has nominated a bunch of his friends from the industry and challenged them to do so along with his fans 'Tigerians', Tiger can't wait to see them groove to the tunes of 'Unbelievable' with the classy shades on.

Just like himself, the actor likes to keep things classy and raw. That is seen in the video as he sways to the song. Unbelievable has been sung by Tiger Shroff and produced by Gaurav Wadhwa of Big Bang Music.

