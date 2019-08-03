Tiger Shroff stuck in rain, plans to swim back home

bollywood

Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself on Instagram, and captioned it: "I think Ill just swim home today."

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Saturday, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff got stuck on his way back home in the afternoon. The Baaghi 2 actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram, and captioned it: "I think Ill just swim home today."

Intense rain started in Mumbai on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday. This led to excessive waterlogging in several parts of the city, which resulted in traffic congestion and harassment for the public. Several flights also got cancelled.

While Tiger seems stuck in the rain, another actor Isha Koppikar is enjoying the weather. The actress tweeted a picture of herself and wrote: "Thank you for the rains!! I love when the sound intensifies because I know we are getting more rain. Every drop of rain seems like a gift... because it is."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Punit Malhotra's "Student Of The Year 2". He is currently gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand's action-thriller "War", where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The film is slated to release on October this year.

