Tiger to roar again! Salman Khan and Kabir Khan to team up for third outing of the Tiger franchise?

Salman Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan have let bygones be bygones. There's talk that the two will reunite for the third outing of the Tiger franchise. Though still in the initial stages, those in the know say that Ali Abbas Zafar, who helmed Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), has cited a busy date diary and suggested Kabir's name to producers, Yash Raj Films, instead. Zafar is tied up with the superhero film starring buddy Katrina Kaif and a reboot of Mr India (1987).

Kabir is said to be in talks with the production house for the action thriller, which has been pushed to 2022. The superstar teamed up with Kabir for Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Tubelight (2017). Differences cropped up during the making of Tubelight after which there was buzz about a fall-out. Last December, Kabir's presence at a preview of Dabangg 3 had fuelled speculation that they had patched up. Looks like all is well on this front.

On the work front, Kabir Khan last helmed the web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye and is currently awating the release on his next film 83, which stars Ranveer Singh as former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. 83 narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer stars as the underdog team's captain Kapil, while Deepika Padukone plays Dev's wife Romi. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles. 83 was originally scheduled to hit the screens in April, the film has been pushed to Christmas owing to the COVID outbreak.

