Tiger Woods impresses, but Webb Simpson stays in lead

Tiger Woods dominated the front nine, while Jordan Spieth dominated the back nine to card 65 each to enter the top-10 even as Webb Simpson maintained the lead after third day at the Players' Championship.

Overnight leader Simpson (68) did not let slip-up, ending at 19-under, which equalled the record for a 54-hole total. Simpson, now holds the largest lead at seven in the history of the tournament.

Simpson is seven clear of Danny Lee (70) and nine ahead of Dustin Johnson (69), while five players were at 9-under. Among the seven at 8-under and 11 behind were Woods and Spieth, who shot 65 and are capable of coming out with that or better again.

