Tiger Zinda Hai fame Anant Vidhaat to make his digital debut with Pati Patni Aur Woh

With supporting roles in Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), he has become a regular fixture in Ali Abbas Zafar's films. Now, actor Anant Vidhaat is set to make his digital debut with MXPlayer's upcoming series, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

"I went with my gut feeling," says the actor, who essays the role of a man caught between two wives —one dead, other alive. "It's not [only] a horror-comedy, there are elements of romance and drama too. The story doesn't go back to the archaic concept of Pati patni aur woh. It is scripted without [highlighting] the other woman. I loved the perspective of my character, which is why I leapt at the offer," says Vidhaat of the comedy that sees him alongside Riya Sen and Vinny Arora.

On the big screen, the actor has often been seen in supporting roles. When choosing parts, he asserts that screen time is not a parameter. "What matters is whether your character is crucial to the story; the number of scenes does not determine the value of the role. I've always searched for a role, which is essential to the screenplay. If you remove my character from Sultan or Tiger Zinda Hai or Mardaani, the story will not progress."

