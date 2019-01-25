Tigress Avni (T1)'s free male cub doing fine, kills and eats pony in forest

national

The female cub of tigress T1 was released in a huge enclosure at Pench Tiger Reserve recently

An image of one of the cubs of T1 captured in a camera trap

Even as Forest Department personnel are trying hard to capture and rescue the male cub of tigress T1, it is doing well, and killed a pony on Thursday. The captured female cub, which was released in an enclosure, is also doing well and hunted recently.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF) Sunil Limaye said, "The efforts to rescue the male cub of tigress T1 are going on in full swing, and we are hopeful of rescuing it successfully soon. The good part is that the male cub is completely healthy and on Thursday he even killed a pony and consumed the meat."

The male cub killed the pony in forest compartment number 153 in Pandharkawda. The Forest Department has been tracking its activity and also creating awareness in nearby villages, requesting cattle herders not to venture into the forest. FD personnel have also told villagers to give any information about tiger sightings to them. The female cub of tigress T1 was released in a huge enclosure at Pench Tiger Reserve recently.

When asked about the same, Limaye said, "The CCTVs installed in the enclosure at Pench are keeping an eye on the female cub and our forest department team is also monitoring its activity. Few days back it killed a goat and consumed its meat. Now she is feeding on buffalo calf bait." mid-day had reported about the male cub's disappearance in its January 4 report, 'T1's cub jumps over tilted fence to escape in the wild.' Since then the forest department has been trying to successfully rescue it.

