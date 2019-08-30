Time to 'fine' tune our traffic discipline, Mumbai

opinion

A former police commissioner of Mumbai had expressed alarm at the way two-wheelers were routinely driving on the wrong side of the road. They were squeezing into the little space available to go where they want, flouting rules at will

Data obtained under the Right to Information Act shows that the Mumbai Police Traffic Department has collected fines to the tune of R138 crore in 2018, a figure that is substantially higher than the one recorded in the previous year which amounted to Rs 85.78 crore. The fines were collected for traffic violations and the amount collected in 2018 is the highest in four years, a report in this paper said.

The paper also ran a report on a meet with the police top brass which had an interactive session with a group of youngsters at a Haji Ali college. A former police commissioner of Mumbai had expressed alarm at the way two-wheelers were routinely driving on the wrong side of the road. They were squeezing into the little space available to go where they want, flouting rules at will.

This, he said, was extremely dangerous and not seen anywhere in the world. We have to change this behaviour. Why should police and fines ensure that we obey traffic rules? Why can't this discipline come from within? Let us change our mindset and even with the increase in fines stipulated beginning September 1, make a conscious effort to bring this fine total down.

A Jt Commissioner of Police (traffic) outlined the challenges on the road, pointing to how Mumbai carries a population of more than Norway only in its local trains daily. One can only imagine the policing needed with a city as dense as this. Think of the uniformed breed as allies, not adversaries and, once again, bring that fine figure down. Mumbai — which once was the most disciplined city in the world when it came to traffic — is slipping. Let us earn and wear that crown with pride again.

