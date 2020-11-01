Timeless minimalist jewellery to make you stand out this festive season

India is known for its penchant for glitzy and extravagant jewellery. From weddings to festivals to family functions, almost all year we celebrate our love for grandness through clothes and jewellery. However, we are also known to cling to things we are emotionally attached with. Therefore, we put in a lot of thought in our jewellery. “Jewellery is never an impulse purchase in India,” says Rishita Sharma, the founder of Soraya, a debonair jewellery brand from Jaipur. Especially in times like these when the extravaganza is slowly vanishing; people are turning to evergreen pieces or designs that are time tested and can be used in multiple ways for multiple occasions.

Why do we need timeless minimalist jewellery now more than ever?

As we waddle through a financially tough time, we are trying to cut down our expenses and retain or purchase things that really mean something to us. With a lot of time to introspect, we have learnt to practice mindful consumerism and think about the long term rather than fleeting trends. Not to mention, timeless jewellery takes precedence over the trendy ones because they have been around for generations and are versatile. “Timeless pieces are sort of a safe zone, if ever in doubt, a timeless piece will always be correct for the occasion,” Rishita confirms. Also, we have now realised that there is a lot more to life than possessions, therefore, switching to minimalist jewellery will offer more meaning, less distraction, more glamour and suaveness to your personality.

Rishita Sharma who has extensively researched on local craftsmanship and architecture for her minimalist jewellery brand Soraya, enlists 5 pieces of jewellery that should be your go to in the post-pandemic era.

So this festive season let simplicity and mindfulness be the statement.

Dainty Necklaces

Image Courtesy: Soraya Jaipur

A delicate chain with an elegant locket hanging from its end can never go wrong and can be worn with absolutely any attire. Jewellery lovers are developing a strong penchant for delicate necklaces as they add a subtle glam to any outfit. Team it up with lehengas, suits, saris, dresses, gowns and you are a ready to make a statement.

Fusion Earrings

Image Courtesy: Soraya Jaipur

Minimalist fusion earrings are more versatile that you might imagine. They go well with both western and eastern clothes. They add uniqueness to your overall look while still keeping it elegant and sophisticated. Style these with a crop tops and palazzo pants, kurtis, salwaz kameez, contemporary sarees etc.

Dainty choker necklaces

Chokers always find a way to come back in every era and become a staple. Team up simple chokers with plain sarees, low-neckline dresses or tops while keeping your makeup fresh and cutting down on other accessories.

Cuff bracelets

Cuffs are a very classy pick that always catches the eye. They are simple, classy and yet add an edge to the overall look. Wear stackable cuff bracelets and a watch with simple outfits like white shirt and denim pants and there you have an elegant, day look.

Statement ring

Image Courtesy: Soraya Jaipur

“A statement ring is my go to,” reveals Rishita. She adds “when you don’t want to wear a handcuff or a bracelet but still want a little bling on your hands always go for a statement ring, it looks effortlessly pretty with a shirt and denim, or a top and skirt.”

