Tinaa Dattaa on why she prefers the digital medium

With the advancement of the digital world and OTT platforms becoming a rage amongst audiences its safe to say that the world of web series has opened up varied shades of characters for actors to choose from.

'Uttran' actress Tinaa Dattaa, who is set to make her digital debut with Zee5's upcoming web-series Naxalbari, opens up about the boom of the digital space and why she prefers the digital medium.

"I love the digital platform not just as an actor but as an audience too. For an actor, it's a great platform to showcase their talent, to be versatile, and to experiment. As an audience, I find the content on these platforms is really exciting and gripping, which gets you hooked on it easily. You also get a plethora of options to choose from, no ads are interrupting you and you can easily binge-watch an entire season. Whereas on TV, one episode lasts about 30 minutes, with ads and you have to wait for an entire day for the next episode to air," said Tinaa.

When asked what is she currently watching, Tinaa Dattaa said, "I am constantly watching shows on these OTT platforms. Currently, I am hooked on to The People vs O.J Simpson, it's a fantastic crime series based on true events. A must watch!"

On the professional front, Tinaa has just returned from her shoot in Goa for Naxalbari, which will showcase Tinaa in a never-seen-before avatar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news