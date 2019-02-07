Tinaa Dattaa: The supernatural drama Daayan is spreading its colours!

television

Tinaa Dattaa, who is currently seen in the show Daayan, is really enjoying playing a double role in the show

Actor Tinaa Dattaa, who is currently seen in the show Daayan, is really enjoying playing a double role in the show. However, the actor agrees that it can get quite challenging at times. "Indeed, it's is taxing and challenging as there is a stark contrast between the two roles. And when there is a stark contrast, everything is different right from the makeup to the look and performance. So, it becomes really difficult. Work pressure also increases as at a certain point of time you have to completely portray both of the characters. It becomes really difficult to complete work at times. But it's good to take up challenging roles and experiment with them," she says.

Ask her if she can relate to either of her characters, and she says, "I actually don't relate to the character as it's a supernatural fiction series. It's all about Daayans and supernatural powers. So, I don't relate to it."

Meanwhile, there was a buzz that the show, which is aired twice a week right now, might be coming three times a week. However, the actor refutes the rumors. "Honestly, it's a rumor. Nothing has been confirmed as of now. I am really happy with it being a biweekly show. I don't want it to go triweekly as the pressure will be too much then. Right now, we really have to put much effort to deliver episodes bi-weekly as there is so much of action and drama," she says.

However, the audience will love to see more of the show. "The feedback is really nice. I am getting a good response from family, friends and the audience. The supernatural drama is spreading its colors and the audience is enjoying it," she says.

